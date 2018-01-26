Area lawmakers considering 50-year TIF District for Electric Works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Area lawmakers in the Indiana House are working to create a 50-year Tax Increment Financing District for a big Fort Wayne project.

The Electric Works mixed-use campus, on the site of the old General Electric plant near downtown, looks to be a big part of the city’s plans for attracting both people and businesses to Fort Wayne.

The $300-million project would turn the 39-acre campus into a mixture of retail, residential, educational and commercial offerings.

The Journal Gazette reports an amendment has been added by Representative Dan Leonard to a property tax bill that would allow the Fort Wayne City Council to divert all new property tax revenue generated by the project, to pay for infrastructure projects within that area alone.

Current law limits TIF districts at 25 years. Leonard says he’ll make sure Fort Wayne Community Schools aren’t negatively impacted by the bill.