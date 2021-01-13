Area lawmaker pushing for passenger rail service expansion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There’s another push to expand passenger rail service in Indiana, including a connection to Fort Wayne.

WRTV in Indianapolis reports that State Senator Dennis Kruse, whose district includes Auburn, New Haven, and the eastern half of Fort Wayne, has proposed a bill to create the Indiana Passenger Rail Commission.

The entire point of the Commission would be to lay the legal groundwork for a system that connects Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Chicago, and Evansville. Kruse says rail service often costs less than a plane ticket, and the addition would also attract new jobs.

“There’s a lot of communities that rely on train traffic to get back and forth to work,” Kruse said. “So, if you come to Indiana and we don’t have that option as much as they do, then I think that’s a detriment to our state at attracting new businesses.”

Governor Eric Holcomb expressed interest in the bill.

“I’m all aboard! I see it as beneficial,” Holcomb said.