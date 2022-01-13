Area lawmaker pushing bill labeling Ivermectin as effective COVID treatment

GOSHEN, Ind. (WOWO): An area lawmaker is pushing a bill that promotes the drug ivermectin as an effective COVID-19 treatment.

Goshen Republican State Representative Curt Nisly’s bill, House Bill 1372, allows pharmacists to dispense the anti-parasite drug to fight the virus while also prohibiting medical boards from punishing those who write or fill such prescriptions.

DeKalb County Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Souder tells Fort Wayne’s NBC he’s uncomfortable with lawmakers getting involved with what doctors prescribe:

“It’s better if a physician is honest and I’d rather them do what they think is best as long as it doesn’t cause harm, although there is harm in offering something that is false hope,” Souder says.

The FDA says there’s no scientific evidence that ivermectin helps treat COVID-19.