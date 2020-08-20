Area law enforcement launch annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign

INDIANA/OHIO (WOWO): Law enforcement agencies nationwide are stepping up critical enforcement through September 7th.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, along with the Indiana State Police, began stepped up enforcement yesterday as part of operation “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.” Troopers from both states are focusing on getting impaired drivers off the road. Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Jon Gray says it’s more than enforcement:

“We take impaired driving seriously… we also want to show our focus is not only on removing those drivers, but to educate people on ways to prevent it as well.”

Impaired driving results in thousands of lives lost and millions of dollars in medical expenses and property damage every year. Lt. Gray said the one thing all crashes involving impaired drivers have in common is that they are “completely preventable.”

Find more details on the campaign here.