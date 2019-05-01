Area landmark on “most endangered” list

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A LaGrange County landmark is one of the most endangered in the state.

Indiana Landmarks released its annual “most endangered” list Monday, and identified the John Howe Mansion on the Howe Military Academy campus as one of the top 10 endangered landmarks in Indiana.

The Journal Gazette reports the building, which was built in 1875, has cracked masonry and water damage.

It has been used for special events and for storage of historical items, but its future is uncertain after the school announced it will close once the current school year ends.