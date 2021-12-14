Area Honor Flight President to step down next month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A local veteran-focused organization will have a new leader soon.

Honor Flight Northeast Indiana President Dennis Covert will be stepping down on January 19th, 2022. Covert has been involved with the local Honor Flight branch since 2010 and says it’s been “an honor and privilege.”

A new President is already in the wings, as Cathy Berkshire was elected as incoming President at a recent Board of Directors meeting. She’s been involved with Honor Flight since 2009 and says she’s “eager and excited” to resume Honor Flights next spring.

The Honor Flight program provides veterans with free transportation to Washington, D.C. to see the memorials built in their honor. Three Honor Flights are scheduled to fly out of Fort Wayne in the Spring of 2022. For more information, visit the Honor Flight website or call the Honor Flight phone at 260-633-0049.