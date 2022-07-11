Area High-Tech Metal Recycler Secures $10 Million In Funding

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne-based Sortera Alloys Inc, a high-tech metal recycling company, has secured a second, $10 million round of funding that will allow the company to further scale operations. According to Inside INdiana Business, this funding round is led by Assembly Ventures, with additional support from Breakthrough Energy Ventures. In November, the recycler announced it had closed on an initial $10 million funding. The company operates a 10-acre facility in Fort Wayne that produces aluminum alloy feedstock that can be used in markets such as automotive, construction, aerospace and consumer packaging.