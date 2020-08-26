Area high school students to build subdivision

GARRETT, Ind. (WOWO): An area high school’s building trades program is giving students more than your typical hands-on experience.

The Garrett High School building trades program teaches students more than just basic trade skills; they build houses that people can buy and live in. This year, they’re building an entire subdivision, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. Career Development Director Chad Sutton says the goal is to make students as ready for the workforce as possible.

“That’s the goal, is to create opportunities for them and to have industry come beside us and to take part in those opportunities, and to have avenues for these guys to go into and experience while they’re in high school.”

Students will build nine homes just east of the high school in a neighborhood called Brennan Estates, named after Lucy Brennan, who donated the 6 acres of land for the project before her death in 2017.