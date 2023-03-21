Area educators send letter against bills that “unfairly target the LGBTQ community”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Following the “No Hate in Our State” rally at the Allen County Courthouse on March 11, over 100 local educators have signed a letter to voice their opposition to several bills.

The letter, sent to leaders of the Indiana General Assembly, represents educators from every school in district in Allen County and several universities. It voices concerns over Senate Bill 12, Senate Bill 480, and House Bill 1608.

You can read the full letter below.

“As educators certified within the State of Indiana, we strive every day to make Indiana a safe place to learn for all people, including members of the LGBTQ community. Over the years, major progress has been made, but the new bills being introduced by the Indiana General Assembly continue to stoke fear and sow division among school communities. We write to you today unified by our deep concern regarding these bills that unfairly target the LGBTQ community- particularly transgender youth.

LGBTQ kids are three times more likely to die by suicide, according to The Trevor Project’s latest report and in 2022, 45% of LGBTQ Hoosier youth considered suicide. Unless kids feel safe, what we as educators teach them won’t matter. Creating safe spaces for our kids should be our number one priority. We are on the front lines, and we know that inclusive curricula and pedagogical approaches are vital for LGBTQ students. When young

people see themselves reflected in their learning, it helps to validate their existence and experience, boosting self confidence.

As our elected leaders, your first responsibility is the well-being of your constituents. Above all else, your actions first must do no harm. But the Indiana General Assembly’s Slate of Hate is a disgraceful attempt by a handful of politicians to score political points by harming the children, teachers, and families they claim to represent.

We ask you to ensure that no action is taken on any of these bills (SB480, HB1608 and SB12). We are especially concerned about the ways these proposed bills will harm young trans people in our communities. We know that these harmful laws threaten their physical safety and mental health by denying them access to evidence-based health care and erasing them from their schools.

Across our diversity of backgrounds, we share the fundamental belief that it is our duty to treat others with respect and love and in that same sense of human dignity we ask you, our leaders: quit making political pawns out of our LGBTQ friends, neighbors, and family members. Everyone deserves dignity and respect. We encourage you to join us in this public commitment to equality, respect and justice for all by opposing the Slate

of Hate.”