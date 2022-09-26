Area Dairy Queen operator fined $42K for child labor violations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division has fined Fort Wayne-based Dairy Queen operator H&H Coldwater LCC $42,572 for child labor violations.

H&H Coldwater operates 11 Dairy Queen franchises in Indiana and Michigan. Officials say that 102 minors ages 14 and 15 were working in violation of Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) child labor regulations in relation to working hours and time standards at Dairy Queen restaurants in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Bluffton, Decatur and at one location in Sturgis, Michigan.

“Franchisees like H & H Coldwater provide teen workers an opportunity to learn customer services and other skills that prepare them for successful careers but as employers, they have an obligation to ensure child labor laws are followed,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Patricia Lewis in Indianapolis. “Child labor laws protect teens’ health and ensure their first job experiences are positive and manageable with schooling and other commitments.”

The FLSA prohibits 14 and 15-year-old employees from working later than 9 p.m. from June 1 through Labor Day and past 7 p.m. for the remainder of the year. Also, they cannot work more than 3 hours on a school day, 8 hours on a non-school day or more than 18 hours per week.

The fine must be paid by Nov. 14 of this year.