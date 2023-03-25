Area butcher recalling ground beef

DECATUR, Ind. (WOWO) – A butcher shop in Decatur is recalling certain ground beef products sold in March due to possible E. coli contamination.

The Indiana State Board of Animal Health stated that Manley Meats was contacted by Elkhorn Valley Packaging, informing them that certain ground beef products could be contaminated with E. coli O103.

According to our partners in news at 21Alive, Manley Meats is recalling ground beef products sold from March 1st through March 23rd. The recalled products include 1-pound bags of frozen ground chuck, 1-pound packages of frozen beef ground chuck patties, and fresh beef ground chuck in custom quantities, wrapped in white freezer paper with “packed on” dates from 60-23 to 82-23.

All of the products recalled have Manley Meats on the packages and have an Indiana mark of Inspection “IND. INSP. & PASSED BOAH EST. 52″ inside an outline of Indiana.

Officials say anyone in possession of the recalled meat should not eat it, instead, throw it away or return it to Manley Meats for a refund.