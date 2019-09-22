Area business suffers heavy damage in morning fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A local truck and trailer business was heavily damaged in a fire Sunday morning.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to the 4100 block of Meyer Road at 6:25 a.m. Sunday on reports of a building fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a building at Century Truck and Trailer Sales fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in about half an hour.

Officials indicate that nobody was in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The building suffered heavy fire, water, and smoke damage.

American Electric Power was called out to assist the fire department by cutting off the power supply to the building. NIPSCO, Neighborhood Code Enforcement, Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Building Department, and Three Rivers Ambulance also assisted with extinguishing the fire.

The fire remains under investigation.