Area braces for wintry weather

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If you like snow, you should be happy with the forecast.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 10 am tomorrow; NWS Meteorologist Kyle Brown tells WOWO News the area could see 2 to 4 inches of snow overnight, and that’s not all:

“This event looks to mainly begin as snow, but likely can include a period of sleet and maybe even some freezing rain,” Brown says. “This is especially true for locations to the south and east of Fort Wayne proper.”

Sign up for severe weather text alerts by texting the word “WEATHER” to 46862 or by clicking here.