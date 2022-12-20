ARC/PLC Signup Deadline is March 15

Farmers who haven’t signed up for the Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) or Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs for 2022 have until March 15 to sign their contracts. The two safety-net programs provide income support for farmers who experience significant drops in crop prices or revenues. “The ARC and PLC programs give important financial protections to many American farmers,” says Farm Service Agency Administrator Zach Ducheneaux. Producers have completed 54 percent of the more than 1.8 million expected contracts. If producers don’t submit an election by the deadline, the contract remains the same as the 2021 election for crops on the farm. The Hagstrom Report says farm owners can’t enroll in either program unless they have a direct share interest in the crops. “As producers work through a pandemic and climate-induced disasters, these programs are even more important than ever,” Ducheneaux adds. “Producers should reach out to their local offices to learn more about their options.”