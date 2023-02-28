ARC or PLC ~ OR something else

The deadline for farmers to make a decision for 2023 is March 15th.

Jason Williamson of Williamson Crop Insurance conducted a seminar at the Fort Wayne Farm Show that looked into the upside and downside of both ARC and PLC to help farmers get a better sense of which might be the best fit for their unique operation.

Click on this video link to get the full story from Jason about ARC and PLC.

https://youtu.be/WyhmlxtEpaQ