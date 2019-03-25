Apply for Allen County dust control program beginning April 1

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Allen County residents who want the County Highway Department to treat their stone and gravel roads with dust control material can sign up beginning next week.

Residents can choose from two options:

Dustay (asphalt emulsion): $2.25 per linear foot

Calcium Chloride: $1.45 per linear foot

Either option requires a minimum 200-foot application.

Residents can sign up for the applications in person starting on April 1 at the following locations:

Highway Department Main Office (200 E. Berry Street, Suite 280)

North Maintenance Facility (2234 Carroll Road)

South Maintenance Facility (8317 Tillman Road)

Applications are being accepted until April 30. For more information, call the Highway Department Main Office at (260) 449-7369.