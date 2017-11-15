Applications now being accepted for 2018 Fort Wayne Commercial Facade Grant program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne is now accepting applications for its 2018 Commercial Facade Grant program.

Introduced 10 years ago by Mayor Tom Henry, the program gives local businesses a chance to apply for matching $20,000 to $40,000 grants to improve the exteriors of their buildings. It specifically focuses on “Economic Development Target Areas” like business corridors along Wells, State, Calhoun, Taylor and Broadway streets, and helps business and property owners offset the costs of renovations, signage, lighting, and parking improvements, among other enhancements.

You can apply through this link.

92 projects have been completed or are in the process of being completed since the program began, generating a private investment of just under $5-million.