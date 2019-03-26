Applications available for On My Way Pre-K for 2019-2020 school year

INDIANA, (WOWO) – Families can now begin applying for On My Way Pre-K grants for the 2019-2020 school year.

Residents in 20 Indiana counties can apply for the grant, which provides their children with high-quality education.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report families must meet the following criteria to apply:

The family must have an income below 127 percent of the federal poverty level.

Their child must be four years old by August 1, 2019, and starting kindergarten in the 2020-2021 school year.

Parents/guardians in the household must be working, going to school or attending job training.

The program is available to families within the following counties: Allen, Jackson, Lake, Marion, Vanderburgh, Bartholomew, DeKalb, Delaware, Elkhart, Floyd, Grant, Harrison, Howard, Kosciusko, Madison, Marshall, Monroe, St. Joseph, Tippecanoe and Vigo.

If approved for a grant, the family can choose from any of the eligible On My Way Pre-K programs in their county. Approved providers can be found here.