Applications available for On My Way Pre-K for 2019-2020 school year

INDIANA, (WOWO) – Families can now begin applying for On My Way Pre-K grants for the 2019-2020 school year.
Residents in 20 Indiana counties can apply for the grant, which provides their children with high-quality education.
Our partners in news at ABC 21 report families must meet the following criteria to apply:
- The family must have an income below 127 percent of the federal poverty level.
- Their child must be four years old by August 1, 2019, and starting kindergarten in the 2020-2021 school year.
- Parents/guardians in the household must be working, going to school or attending job training.
The program is available to families within the following counties: Allen, Jackson, Lake, Marion, Vanderburgh, Bartholomew, DeKalb, Delaware, Elkhart, Floyd, Grant, Harrison, Howard, Kosciusko, Madison, Marshall, Monroe, St. Joseph, Tippecanoe and Vigo.
If approved for a grant, the family can choose from any of the eligible On My Way Pre-K programs in their county. Approved providers can be found here.