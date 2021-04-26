Apple to invest in Hendricks County facility

CLAYTON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business): Apple Inc. has announced plans to build a new distribution center in Hendricks County.

The company says it will invest $100 million to construct the facility in Clayton and create nearly 500 jobs by the end of 2024. Apple says the facility, which will be operated by XPO Logistics Supply Chain, will accelerate delivery times for customers throughout the state and country.

XPO Logistics Inc., which is headquartered in Connecticut and has multiple locations throughout Indiana, has already begun hiring for a variety of positions at the Clayton facility.

“We’re thrilled to join Apple in creating hundreds of jobs in this next-generation distribution center. Our team of experts will use the latest technology to quickly fulfill personalized versions of Apple’s iconic products for consumers,” said Malcolm Wilson, chief executive officer of XPO Logistics – Europe.

“We are thrilled to welcome Apple as the newest member of Hendricks County’s thriving industrial ecosystem,” Brian Bilger, executive director of the Hendricks County Economic Development Partnership, said in a news release. “This project’s significant investment and job creation will promote the economic vitality of Hendricks County, its businesses, and residents.”

Apple, which employs some 400 in Indiana, did not provide an estimated time frame for the beginning of construction. The funding for the project comes from Apple’s Advanced Manufacturing Fund.

“At this moment of recovery and rebuilding, Apple is doubling down on our commitment to US innovation and manufacturing with a generational investment reaching communities across all 50 states,” said Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple. “We’re creating jobs in cutting-edge fields — from 5G to silicon engineering to artificial intelligence — investing in the next generation of innovative new businesses, and in all our work, building toward a greener and more equitable future.”

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. has offered XPO Logistics up to $5 million in conditional tax credits, which the company will not be eligible to claim until Hoosier workers are hired for the new jobs.