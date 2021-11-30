Apparent shooting leaves four dead inside Allen County home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County police are investigating after the bodies of four people were found inside a home in the northwest part of the county last night.

According to the Journal Gazette, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department was called to a home in the 7100 block of West Cook Road at about 9pm on reports of gunshots. They arrived to find the four victims dead at the scene, although a Sheriff’s Department spokesman would not confirm how they died or if the shooter was among them.

An uninjured witness who had been inside the home was interviewed at the scene, and police say the public is not in any danger.