Apparent car thief leads police on high-speed chase

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Michigan woman has injured in a crash after leading police on a high-speed chase Monday night.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, it started when police were called to a home in the 6800 block of North Old US 27 in rural Jamestown Township for a report of a stolen 2010 Chevy Equinox. While responding, a deputy spotted a speeding vehicle matching that description westbound on State Road 120 near County Road 100 East.

The driver wouldn’t stop for police, leading them on a chase that included running over a set of stop sticks that took out all four tires, before eventually going off the road just east of the intersection with County Road 700 North.

The vehicle overturned several times and ejected the driver, 27-year-old Autumn Deck of Osseo, Michigan. She was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital in serious condition.

The roadway was wet and both drug use and speed are considered factors in the crash, which is still under investigation.

Criminal charges against Deck are pending.