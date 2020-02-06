Apartment fire forces evacuations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A downtown Fort Wayne apartment building was evacuated last night for a fire.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department tells WOWO News crews were called to the north tower of Three Rivers Apartments at 9:28pm to respond to a fire inside an apartment on the 11th floor.

Crews found a smoke-filled hallway as they made their way to the fire, which had started in one apartment’s kitchen. It was quickly put out after doing moderate damage to the apartment.

Most of the building’s residents had self-evacuated while others had sheltered in place. It took less than a half-hour to get things under control and nobody was injured.