Anti-Trump rally, Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An anti-Donald Trump rally is planned for downtown Fort Wayne, Saturday afternoon.

The Indivisible Indiana Third Congressional District (Indivisible IN3) will conduct a rally on the Allen County Courthouse lawn at 2 p.m., Saturday, according to a press release.

Indivisible is a nation-wide progressive movement formed to resist the agenda of President Trump. The rally will include testimonials from people who have been negatively affected by President Trump’s policies and decisions while in office.

“Maybe the best expression is that we want the truth,” Indivisible IN3 leader Judy Rowe said. “We want the truth about immigration, the environment, Trump’s conflicts of interest and the Russians. We want truthful data and facts, not alternative ones. We need the truth to confront our challenges, and we demand that our representatives deliver it. That’s their job.”

Indivisible IN3 is supported by the following 12 counties: Adams, Allen, Blackford, DeKalb, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells and Whitley.