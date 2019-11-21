Anti-opioid program launched

FORT WAYNE, Ind.(WOWO): A number of local agencies are teaming up to fight opioids.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry joined representatives from Parkview Health, Lutheran Social Services of Indiana, the Lutheran Foundation, the Fort Wayne Police Department and Purdue Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute Wednesday to announce the creation of the Hope and Recovery Team, or “HART.”

The team will reach out to people in Fort Wayne and Allen County within 72 hours of a non-fatal overdose to connect them with clinical services and recovery programs. It’s funded through a state grant.

