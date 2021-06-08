Anthem boosts Community Harvest, other Indiana food banks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Community Harvest Food Bank will be getting some help from Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

The health insurance company announced this morning it was donating a total of more than $650,000 split between Community Harvest and three other food banks to both expand their ability to deliver healthy food to Hoosiers and to host additional mobile food distribution events.

The funding given to Community Harvest will help them deliver 300,000 pounds of food every month through a truck that will be connected to the food bank’s Farm Wagon program.

“Even in the midst of increasing food insecurity due to the pandemic, Community Harvest Food Bank has remained focused on our mission – alleviating hunger through the full use of donated food and other resources,” said John Wolf, CEO of Community Harvest Food Bank.