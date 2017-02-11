Another protest taking place outside the Allen County Courthouse

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Another protest is taking place this weekend outside the Allen County Courthouse.

The group referred to as NoDAPL-Last Stand will gather at the courthouse Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at 2 p.m. to rally to protect the environment, public health and indigenous rights.

According to the group’s Facebook page, the rally is in response to the need for worldwide action. “We are only a few weeks into this administration, and already Trump has put on full display a blatant disregard for Indigenous sovereignty, public health, and public outcry.

The rally is anticipated to last until 3 p.m., Saturday.