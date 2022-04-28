Annual Health Report Released For Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County’s annual health report, released Wednesday, is largely unchanged compared with previous years, and that is not a good thing overall.

According to the Journal Gazette, the length and quality of Allen County residents’ lives place it 46th in a ranking of Indiana’s 92 counties, according to data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. The County Health Rankings and Roadmaps report places Allen 48th statewide in terms of “health factors.” Those are the physical environment, social and economic factors, access to and quality of clinical care, and individuals’ health behaviors. Behaviors include smoking, diet, exercise, alcohol use, drug use and sexual activity.

Within the state, Hamilton County, an Indianapolis suburb that includes Carmel and Noblesville, was found to be the healthiest.