Annual “Be A Tourist In Your Own Hometown” Event Another Success

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne residents explored the city as tourists on Sunday. The annual “Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown” event Sunday has grown in popularity over the past several years across Fort Wayne and this years’ occurrence was no exception, despite a day that saw predominately rainy conditions for most of the day. Several members of the community explored several Fort Wayne staples like the Allen County Courthouse, Allen County Public Library, Freemasons Hall, History Center, Botanical Conservatory, Allen County War Memorial Coliseum and several others. Kristen Guthrie with Visit Fort Wayne told The Journal Gazette that the event is a “tremendous gift to the community” and that the goal is to turn residents into Fort Wayne ambassadors.