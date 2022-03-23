Animal cruelty/neglect investigation underway after dog found

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Sheriff’s Department initiated an animal cruelty/neglect investigation on Wednesday.

On March 21, a passing motorist found a dog in the area of U.S. 27 South and Hessen Cassel Road. The driver transported the dog to the Northeast Indiana Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Hospital before the dog was eventually transported to Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control. Their staff then contacted the sheriff’s department.

The dog is described as a black and gray, female, mixed breed dog, between 8-18 months old. She weighed 11.5 lbs. in the photo for this story. Shelter staff believe this should have been a 30-40 lb. dog. The dog had to later be euthanatized.

Anyone with any information about the owner of this dog is asked to call the Allen County Sheriff’s Department’s Field Service Officers at (260) 449-7491 and leave a message.