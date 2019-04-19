Angola vying for spot on ‘Best Historic Small Town’ list

ANGOLA, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Angola is representing the Hoosier state as a nominee for Best Historic Small Town for USA Today’s “10Best Reader’s Choice Travel Awards.” The town is being featured for its Civil War monument and historic movie house.

Angola is up against Williamsburg, Virginia, Mackinac Island, Michigan, and Granbury, Texas, among others. You can see the full list of nominees and vote by clicking here.

Angola was founded in 1838 and has many locations that are listed on the National Register of Historic Places, including the Angola Commercial Historic District, Steuben County Courthouse and the Steuben County Jail.

Angola Mayor Richard Hickman told The Herald Republican that it’s an honor to be nominated and to be on the list.

“These things have kind of popped up before, like the best place to retire, best ‘micropolitan.’ This is just really great for a community like ours to get recognition for the hard work all of our groups and organizations do,” he told the publication.

Voting for the list ends on May 6. The top ten towns will be announced on May 17th.

Angola is currently sitting at number 7.