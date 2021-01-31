Angola snow removal ordinance in effect

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO) – The Angola City Police announced that Angola’s routine snow removal ordinance will be in effect due to high amounts of snow.

The ordinance requires drivers, owners, or operators of any vehicle parked on any street, alley, public square, or designated public parking lot to move their vehicles for 24 hours to allow for snow removal. The issue of the ordinance is based on a snowfall of four inches or more.

The first violation of the 24-hour period will cause a red tag to be issued. If the 24-hour red tag is violated the vehicle could be removed. Towing and removal will be at the owner’s expense.

The City of Angola encourages the public to cooperate so that safe and clear routes can be maintained during the winter.

There is also an ordinance for snow removal from sidewalks 12 hours after the snow event is over. Residents are asked to remove snow from their sidewalks in front of the residence or business.