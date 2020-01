ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Angola is looking for a new Fire Chief.

According to a post on the city’s website, the Angola Fire Department is currently accepting resumes for the position.

They’re looking for someone who can provide effective leadership, handle overall management of fire department operations, and who has at least five years of continuous service experience with a full-time, paid fire department or agency.

It pays around $48,000 a year. Get full details here.