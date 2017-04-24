Angola police pull mother, two children from overturned vehicle

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO): A woman and her two children had to be rescued from their vehicle after a crash this afternoon in Angola.

According to a press release from the Angola Police Department, the woman was driving a 2008 Toyota sedan southbound on North Wayne Street and tried to turn left onto Harcourt Road, driving into the path of a northbound vehicle.

Her vehicle rolled onto its passenger side after the collision, trapping both her and her children – one aged 4, the other an infant – inside. Police were able to get the children out safely, then responders from the Angola Fire Department were able to get the woman out.

The children had been properly restrained in appropriate child seats and as a result neither were injured.

Angola police did not provide details on if anyone was charged in the crash.