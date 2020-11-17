Angola man killed in single-vehicle crash

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A 42-year-old Angola man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Fremont Township last night.

According to Steuben County Sheriff Rodney Robinson, a deputy on routine patrol found a Ford pickup truck in a field on the west side of State Road 827, north of County Road 300 East, at 9:45pm Monday. The body of Antonio Wright was found nearby.

Police believe Wright had been northbound on SR 827 when for an unknown reason the truck went off the road, overturning several times before coming to a rest in the field.

The roadway was dry at the time and it did not appear Wright was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, which is still under investigation.