Angola man facing multiple charges for alleged battery on officers

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An Angola man is facing multiple charges after he was accused of striking officers during a traffic stop Saturday night.

An Indiana State Police trooper stopped an SUV for a speeding violation on County Road 275 North near County Road 85 West in Steuben County at about 11:30 p.m. The trooper requested assistance from a K-9 unit after he suspected drugs in the vehicle.

The driver, Aaron J. Sylvia, 40, was asked to get out of the SUV. That’s when troopers say he became combative and resistant, striking the troopers with multiple punches and kicks. One trooper deployed a taser, but it was not effective. Another trooper arrived along with other agency officers to restrain Sylvia.

Sylvia was taken to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation and was then taken to the Steuben County Jail. He is facing charges of felony battery against a public safety official, felony battery against public safety official engaged in official duty, misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.

The troopers were treated and released for their injuries.