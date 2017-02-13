Angola man arrested on sex offender charges

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO): A 27-year-old Angola man is in police custody after being arrested this afternoon for being a non-compliant sex offender.

Kevin Michael Smith was taken into custody just after 1pm for failing to register as a sex or violent offender. The warrant for his arrest came after the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office looked into allegations that Smith failed to check in with authorities within the lawful time period.

He was arrested without incident and is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond.