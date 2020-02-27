Angola man arrested after leading ISP on high speed chase with stolen vehicle

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (News Now Warsaw): An Angola man was arrested on Tuesday after he led police on a chase through Noble and Whitley Counties.

Indiana State Police say 27-year-old Nathan Lundgren was arrested and taken to the Noble County Jail where he is facing five charges, including two felonies.

Police say a trooper spotted Lundgren driving the stolen vehicle on State Road 9 near Albion and had attempted a stop, but Lundgren took off. Speeds were said to reach up to 115 miles per hour. The trooper called for additional assistance as the chase got closer to Columbia City. A tire deflation device was used to help stop the vehicle near County Road 500 North, near Tri-Lakes.

Police say Lundgren was physically resistant, but troopers were able to quickly gain control and took him into custody without further incident.