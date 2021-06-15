Angola man accused of violating no contact order in fight

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO): An Angola man was arrested early Tuesday morning after he was accused of violating a no contact order in a knife fight.

The Angola Police Department notified Steuben County officials at about 1:30 a.m. that they had received a call from Cameron Hospital that Joshua Wicker, 38, had received a head injury to his scalp.

Wicker claimed he had been struck in the head with a machete. Officials later determined that the incident happened in the area of 2500 N 200 W in Steuben County, and that Wicker was struck with an open folding pocket knife. Also, a no contact order was still active between Wicker and the other person involved in the fight.

Wicker was arrested for invasion of privacy. Alcohol is believed to be a factor, and the case is still under investigation.