Angola man accused of molesting a child

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO): An Angola man is facing charges of sexual assault of a child after he was arrested by Steuben County detectives yesterday.

Detectives responded to Cameron Hospital just before noon Tuesday after a report of sexual assault of a child. That assault allegedly happened the night before in the 3300 block of South Old US 27.

Officials identified 19-year old Samuel L. Lambright of Angola and brought him in for questioning. He was then arrested and booked into the Steuben County Jail on one count of level 3 felony child molesting and one count of level 4 felony child molesting. Lambright is held without bond pending his first court appearance.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Indiana Department of Child Services and the Fort Wayne Sexual Assault Treatment Center.

This case is still under investigation.