Andrews residents warned against drinking town water

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Residents of a town in Huntington County are being told not to drink the water until further notice.

According to local emergency management officials, residents of Andrews are being advised to not use the town’s water after a test revealed that the water contains contaminants above Federal Safe Drinking Water Standards.

The Huntington County Emergency Management agency and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) responded quickly, and several pallets of water are en route to Andrews.

Officials say more information will be made available later concerning the distribution of the water, as well as the length of time the do-not-use advisory is in effect. Those affected can call 260-519-3701with questions.