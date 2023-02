FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An arrest has been made after an investigation of a man that was found dead at a local convenience store on Tuesday.

The Fort Wayne Police Homicide Unit arrested a juvenile on Wednesday without incident. The juvenile has been charged with Level 1 Felony Murder.

The investigation began on Tuesday, February 7 when the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 1200 block of East Creighton Avenue on a report of a man down inside a business.

