America’s State Parks hold national photo contest

STATEWIDE (WOWO) – The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is encouraging citizens to help promote the beauty of Indiana’s State Parks through a national photo contest put on by America’s State Parks.

America’s State Parks is an advocacy group to promote and advance state parks systems in America.

The overall grand prize for the contest is a $2,500 package that includes an RV rental. There are five categories of activities, friends and family, camping, wildlife, scenic and seasons. A winner will be picked for each category and will receive a $500 REI gift card and a camping pillow.

Entries for the contest will be accepted through June 30 with winners to be announced in September.

To enter your photo to the contest, click here. For more information about America’s State Parks, visit them at the website stateparks.org.