American Red Cross accepting donations to aid Hurricane Harvey victims

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – As Hurricane Harvey continues to impact the southeastern portions of Texas, the American Red Cross continues to mount a massive relief effort.

The Indiana region of the American Red Cross has deployed at least 40 volunteers and two emergency response vehicles to areas affected by the storm.

The Red Cross has also mobilized hundreds of trained Red Cross disaster relief workers nationwide, along with truckloads of kitchen supplies and tens of thousands of ready-to-eat meals.

Anyone who wants to donate to people affected by Hurricane Harvey can do so at RedCross.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

And although the hurricane may not impact local Indiana weather, it may have an impact on your wallet.

According to GasBuddy.com, hundreds of off-shore wells and several refineries in Texas may shut down as the storm continues.

GasBuddy says they don’t know yet how it will affect gas prices, but the worst-case scenario would be major damage to a large refining hub in Houston, which could cause significant price increases throughout the country.