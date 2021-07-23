Ambulance Contractor In Fort Wayne Fined

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An Ambulance Contractor in Fort Wayne has been fined over shortages. Officials from Three Rivers Ambulance Authority announced fined on its contractor for almost $575,000 since August because of staff shortages, according to The Journal Gazette.

PatientCare Logistics Solutions, previously known as Paramedics Plus, is being penalized for falling out of compliance when less than 90% of its ambulance services runs on time, which is affected by staffing shortages.

This has been the case every month since August with the exception of 91% in the month of September. Officals with TRAA say the non-compliance fines for June totaled $85,000 for the month’s 77% compliance rate. The fines for non-compliance were one of several topics surrounding the staffing shortages at the authority’s board meeting Thursday.