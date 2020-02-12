Ambulance companies worry over medical expense bill

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A bill to reduce surprise medical costs in Indiana might be bad news for ambulance providers.

State lawmakers are trying to cut down on unexpected additional costs with a bill that’s already passed in the House, but according to our Partners in News at ABC 21, a provision about ambulances puts a limit on how much ambulance companies can bill for taking someone to an in-network hospital.

Gary Booher of Three Rivers Ambulance Authority says that might do more harm than good:

“We try to keep our rates as low as possible for all of our residents, all of our patients, and by signing with a particular insurance company or insurance companies simply causes cost shifts to those who don’t have those insurance companies.”

Others in the industry say the bill would allow insurance companies to pay as little as possible, which could lead to some ambulance services being forced to shut down.

The bill was authored by Fort Wayne State Representative Martin Carbaugh. It’s up for a hearing in the State Senate today.