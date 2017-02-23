Amber Pasztor status conference delayed to March 16

ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman accused of kidnapping and smothering her two young children briefly appeared in court Thursday.

However, not much happened.

Amber Pasztor is accused of kidnapping 7-year-old Liliana Hernandez and 6-year-old Rene Pasztor, driving them to Elkhart in a car stolen from her neighbor, and killing them with her bare hands.

She has confessed to the crimes and says she’s competent to stand trial, but her status conference Thursday was postponed because the defense needs time to review the results of her two competency exams, the second of which was completed last week. Her attorneys say she was mentally ill at the time of the killings.

She’ll be back in court on March 16th, and her murder trial is set to begin a few days later.

She’s also suspected of killing her neighbor before stealing his car.