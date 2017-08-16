AMBER Alert canceled for Indianapolis boys

UPDATE: The Indiana State Police have canceled an AMBER Alert at the request of the Brownsburg Police Department as of 12:31 p.m. Wednesday.

EARLIER: The Indiana State Police has issued an AMBER Alert for three missing Indianapolis children.

2-year-old Johnson Garcia, 5-year-old Christhian Garcia, and 8-year-old Marcos Garcia are all hispanic boys, last seen Tuesday at 11:30pm in Indianapolis.

They’re believed to have been taken by their father, 25-year-old Christhian Garcia, a hispanic man with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see them, contact police. We’ve got a photo of the boys and their father below.