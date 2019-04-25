(UPDATE: CANCELLED) AMBER Alert issued for missing 17-year-old girl in New Albany Indiana

*UPDATE at 4:17am* The Alert has been canceled. Original story follows:

NEW ALBANY, IND. (WOWO): New Albany Police Department has requested the activation of an AMBER Alert from New Albany, Indiana which is 117 miles south of Indianapolis.

The victim, Carrie May Pettay, is a 17 year old white female, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 130 pounds, blond hair with hazel eyes, and could be with an adult male and female in a silver 1999 Toyota Solara 2 door with Indiana plate BDG659. Carrie was last seen on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 12:09 am in New Albany, Indiana and is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the New Albany Police Department at 812-944-6411 or 911.