Amber Alert issued for 5-month-old (UPDATE: Child found safe)

*UPDATE: Police have found the vehicle and the child, who is safe and unharmed. Original story follows below.*

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WOWO): An Amber Alert has been issued for a 5-month-old child that police say was kidnapped when the vehicle it was in was stolen.

Police in Plainfield say a white 2014 Chevy Silverado truck with an Indiana “In God We Trust” plate, plate number DPC803, was stolen from a BP near State Road 267 and I-70 with the Kinsley Potts inside.

If you see the vehicle, call 911.