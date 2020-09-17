Amber Alert issued for 5-month-old (UPDATE: Child found safe)

*UPDATE: Police have found the vehicle and the child, who is safe and unharmed. Original story follows below.*
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WOWO): An Amber Alert has been issued for a 5-month-old child that police say was kidnapped when the vehicle it was in was stolen.
Police in Plainfield say a white 2014 Chevy Silverado truck with an Indiana “In God We Trust” plate, plate number DPC803, was stolen from a BP near State Road 267 and I-70 with the Kinsley Potts inside.
If you see the vehicle, call 911.
Plainfield area:
Kinsley Rose Potts, 5 month old white female, 1 foot tall, 20 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes, and last seen wearing a onesie
Suspect is a white male, gray beard, white shirt driving a white 2014 Chevy Silverado Indiana plate DPC803 pic.twitter.com/X0K3gH33NQ
— Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) September 17, 2020