(UPDATE: Boy found safe) Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old boy

*UPDATE: Jeremiah Jordan has been found safe, according to police. The original story is as follows.*

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WOWO): An Amber Alert has been issued after a car was stolen with a ten-year-old boy inside.

The Indiana State Police says a white woman, standing 5’5″ and weighing 110 pounds, wearing a black coat stole a dark green 2005 Honda Pilot from a gas station on Pendleton Pike this morning. Jeremiah Jordan, who is black, stands 5’1″, weighs 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans, and a green shirt, was inside the vehicle at the time.

The vehicle has a paper Indiana license plate of L803234. If you see either the vehicle or Jeremiah, call 911.